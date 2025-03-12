Gilbane Advisor 3-12-25 — Content management & RAG, LLM latest

This week we feature articles from Simon Willison, and Michael Iantosca.

Additional reading comes from Stella Jo, Paolo Perrone, David Pierce, and Michael Hunger.

News comes from Coveo, data.world, Couchbase, and TransPerfect.

Our next issue arrives March 19.



Opinion / Analysis

Content management considerations for generative AI RAG

“Few generative AI solutions have been designed with professional content management requirements as part of their architecture. Those that have are amateurish at best, relying on simplistic techniques such as date stamping or re-building of vector databases and their embeddings.”

Michael Iantosca explains the complexities of content operations and details how knowledge graphs address critical issues. For those who already know, Iantosca’s article may help colleagues or clients who don’t. (11 min)

https://medium.com/@nc_mike/content-management-considerations-for-generative-ai-rag-8b54535ccf92

What’s new in the world of LLMs

This is a must read for anyone who needs the latest on LLMs. Simon Willison has experimented with major LLMs since at least ChatGPT and reports his findings on his blog. His blog is focused on developers but includes posts such as this one that are valuable for users and technology decision-makers.

This post includes slides with notes from a presentation he made last week at NICARs (National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting) annual data journalism conference for investigative reporters and editors. (7 min)

https://simonwillison.net/2025/Mar/8/nicar-llms

More Reading

Content technology news

Coveo augments AI support

Coveo expands AI toolkit for developers with suite of off-the-shelf APIs, launches Agentic AI Design Partner Program for better Gen AI and Agentic AI applications.

https://www.coveo.com/en/company/news-releases/2025/agenticai

Couchbase unveils Edge Server

Expanded support for edge workloads allows businesses to effectively operate in remote, disconnected, and resource-constrained environments.

https://www.couchbase.com/blog/couchbase-edge-server-lightweight-sync/

data.world launches Archie Chat

New conversational AI assistant transforms how organizations discover, understand, and interact with their data assets.

https://data.world

TransPerfect introduces Zendesk Support App

The new app enables users to instantly translate messages and ticket conversations while integrating seamlessly with the GlobalLink Now API.

https://www.transperfect.com/about/press/transperfect-introduces-zendesk-support-app

