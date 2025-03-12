Elsevier launches ScienceDirect AI

Elsevier, provider of advanced information and decision support, launched ScienceDirect AI, a generative AI tool for researchers. It is designed to transform the way researchers work by enabling them to instantly extract, summarize and compare trusted insights from millions of full-text articles and book chapters on ScienceDirect, a platform for trusted, peer-reviewed research.

Users can search and get answers from within the full-text of 14 million articles and book chapters, using their own words to describe what they need and why. ScienceDirect AI searches across the millions of documents in its index to provide a Summary Response with references, Source Snippets for each reference, and short Related Insights summaries while linking back to the original document. A conversational feature answers questions about the content of a specific full-text article or book chapter and allows researchers to ask further questions.

ScienceDirect AI’s Compare Experiments tool takes a set of articles and creates a table breaking down each experiment within them, drawing out aspects of each including goals, methods and results.

ScienceDirect AI’s use of third-party LLMs is private, no information is stored or used to train public models, and all data is stored in a protected and private environment exclusive to Elsevier.

https://elsevier.shorthandstories.com/sciencedirect-ai