Palantir and Databricks partner

Databricks, a Data and AI company, and Palantir Technologies Inc. a provider of enterprise operating systems, announced a strategic product partnership that combines Palantir’s AI operating system and Databricks’ platform for AI, data warehousing, and data engineering. The partnership will provide an open and scalable data architecture that combines Palantir’s Ontology System with Databricks’ processing scale and data and AI platform. Palantir and Databricks are delivering real-time, AI-powered autonomous workflows to joint customers through the integration of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and Palantir AIP. Through the combination of Unity Catalog through Delta Sharing and Palantir’s multimodal security system, joint customers will be able to unlock GenAI, machine learning, and data warehousing within a secure, unified and scalable environment.

This partnership lowers the technical and operational barriers to leveraging GenAI and increases customer value by efficiently deploying autonomous workflows into production. Through joint engineering, customers can consistently govern and secure their entire data estate with a combination of Databricks’ Unity Catalog and Palantir’s military-grade security so enterprises can build on a trusted foundation while maintaining efficiency and keeping TCO low. The integration of Databricks and Palantir is already serving a range of mission-critical outcomes for customers.

https://www.databricks.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/palantir-and-databricks-announce-strategic-product-partnership ■ https://www.palantir.com