Adobe launches Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator

Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator enables businesses to build, manage and orchestrate AI agents from Adobe and third-party ecosystems. With AEP as the foundation, agents are built with a deep understanding of customer data and content to enhance decision-making, as well as support for multiagent collaboration, and decision science and language models that enable dynamic and adaptive reasoning. AEP data is brought together under Experience Data Model schemas, which derive meaning from unrelated data and enables impactful customer experiences.

Adobe unveiled a suite of Experience Platform Agents to be leveraged directly within Adobe enterprise applications. Built on Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator, these out-of-the-box AI agents increase the capacity of teams by enhancing applications, such as Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP), Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Journey Optimizer and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics.

Adobe Experience Platform Agents will augment the capabilities of marketing and creative teams to drive personalization. Adobe introduced ten AI Agents, including: Account Qualification Agent, Audience Agent, Content Production Agent, Data Insights Agent, Data Engineering Agent, Experimentation Agent, Journey Agent, Product Advisor Agent, Site Optimization Agent, and Workflow Optimization Agent.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2025/03/adobe-launches-adobe-experience-platform-agent-orchestrator-for-businesses