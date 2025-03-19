Gilbane Advisor 3-19-25 — AI news-search, vibing, MCP

This week we feature articles from Klaudia Jaźwińska & Aisvarya Chandrasekar, and Ethan Mollick.

Additional reading comes from Ksenia Se, Maxwell Zeff & Kyle Wiggers, Sebastian Raschka, and Huei-Hsin Wang.

News comes from Databricks & Palantir, Elsevier, Syncro Soft, and Implicit.

AI search has a citation problem

We compared eight AI search engines. They’re all bad at citing news.

Klaudia Jaźwińska & Aisvarya Chandrasekar’s research is fascinating and the individual comparisons slightly surprising. They provide a link to download the data. (13 min)

https://www.cjr.org/tow_center/we-compared-eight-ai-search-engines-theyre-all-bad-at-citing-news.php

Speaking things into existence

Expertise in a vibe-filled world of work

Ethan Mollick shares his first vibecoding experience, and demonstrates the role of expertise in co-working with AI. A useful read as usual. (8 min)

https://www.oneusefulthing.org/p/speaking-things-into-existence

Palantir and Databricks partner

Partnership combines Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) and Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform to accelerate the production of AI applications and reduce TCO.

https://www.databricks.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/palantir-and-databricks-announce-strategic-product-partnership ■ https://www.palantir.com

Elsevier launches ScienceDirect AI

The generative AI tool enables researchers to instantly extract, summarize and compare trusted insights from millions of full-text articles and book chapters on ScienceDirect.

https://elsevier.shorthandstories.com/sciencedirect-ai

Syncro Soft releases Oxygen Content Fusion 8.0

Version 8.0 turns Oxygen Content Fusion integrates with the Oxygen AI Positron Assistant, and consolidates it as a Content Management System for DITA content.

https://www.oxygenxml.com/content_fusion/whats_new.html

Implicit launches AI platform to transform product expertise

Designed to improve customer experience with AI-driven agent support and knowledge management, using knowledge graphs, GraphRAG, & chain-of-thought.

https://www.implicit.cloud/article/introducing-implicit-the-future-of-product-expertise

