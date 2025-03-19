This week we feature articles from Klaudia Jaźwińska & Aisvarya Chandrasekar, and Ethan Mollick.
Additional reading comes from Ksenia Se, Maxwell Zeff & Kyle Wiggers, Sebastian Raschka, and Huei-Hsin Wang.
News comes from Databricks & Palantir, Elsevier, Syncro Soft, and Implicit.
Our next issue arrives April 2.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
AI search has a citation problem
We compared eight AI search engines. They’re all bad at citing news.
Klaudia Jaźwińska & Aisvarya Chandrasekar’s research is fascinating and the individual comparisons slightly surprising. They provide a link to download the data. (13 min)
https://www.cjr.org/tow_center/we-compared-eight-ai-search-engines-theyre-all-bad-at-citing-news.php
Speaking things into existence
Expertise in a vibe-filled world of work
Ethan Mollick shares his first vibecoding experience, and demonstrates the role of expertise in co-working with AI. A useful read as usual. (8 min)
https://www.oneusefulthing.org/p/speaking-things-into-existence
More Reading
Content technology news
Palantir and Databricks partner
Partnership combines Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) and Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform to accelerate the production of AI applications and reduce TCO.
https://www.databricks.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/palantir-and-databricks-announce-strategic-product-partnership ■ https://www.palantir.com
Elsevier launches ScienceDirect AI
The generative AI tool enables researchers to instantly extract, summarize and compare trusted insights from millions of full-text articles and book chapters on ScienceDirect.
https://elsevier.shorthandstories.com/sciencedirect-ai
Syncro Soft releases Oxygen Content Fusion 8.0
Version 8.0 turns Oxygen Content Fusion integrates with the Oxygen AI Positron Assistant, and consolidates it as a Content Management System for DITA content.
https://www.oxygenxml.com/content_fusion/whats_new.html
Implicit launches AI platform to transform product expertise
Designed to improve customer experience with AI-driven agent support and knowledge management, using knowledge graphs, GraphRAG, & chain-of-thought.
https://www.implicit.cloud/article/introducing-implicit-the-future-of-product-expertise
