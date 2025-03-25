Algolia launches AI-powered Collections

Algolia’s Collections reduce choice overload, guide users through intuitive navigation, and improve search relevance. Collections help users find products or services faster, even with vague or inconsistent search terms, and enhance the overall search experience. They can also improve conversion rates, inventory visibility, and SEO performance.

A wide range of use cases can leverage Algolia’s Collections using the Merchandising Studio or Dashboard to craft, customize, and launch campaign-specific or thematic product groupings on demand.

E-Commerce: Merchandisers and E-Commerce Managers can create curated product groupings based on themes.

Education: Administrators can assemble related courses, resources, and materials into curated sets.

Media & Entertainment: Programming Managers can curate videos, for example, into themed groups.

Software Development and Customer Support: Collections can be used by product documentation specialists to organize and deliver tailored support content and documentation.

Algolia’s Collections takes advantage of Algolia’s Dynamic Re-Ranking (DRR), that automatically optimizes product rankings based on real-time consumer behavior. By ensuring the most relevant and engaging products surface first.

