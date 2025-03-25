Bynder announces AI Agents

Bynder, a global provider of AI-powered enterprise DAM has announced its AI Agents, a suite of AI capabilities that will execute business-critical tasks such as content enrichment, discovery, transformation, and governance for strategic DAM deployments.

Powered by LLMs, Bynder’s AI Agents have the intelligence to deliver a higher degree of personalization and will understand the context and intent behind a user’s prompt to execute complex content management tasks.

Bynder’s Enrichment Agent can ‘see beyond the pixels’ to streamline business workflows to address business-specific needs and will help users extract information from assets and enrich those assets with meta-data based on user prompts more accurately. The Enrichment Agent will work together with Bynder’s Ecosystem Agent and 120+ pre-built integrations with upstream creative tools and downstream delivery platforms to create automated workflows.

Bynder’s Transformation Agent will help users modify and repurpose assets utilizing Gen-AI. Automating traditional asset editing tasks will enhance creative productivity, reduce content production costs, and accelerate time-to-market.

Bynder’s Governance Agent will enhance asset governance and compliance to ensure brand authenticity and safety. The Governance Agent will scan the web to identify expired, outdated, or non-compliant digital assets in seconds and can detect AI-generated content, providing clarity for brand compliance.

https://labs.bynder.com/experiments/ai-agents/