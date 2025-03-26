Databricks brings Anthropic Claude models to platform

Databricks announced a five-year partnership to offer Anthropic models and services natively through the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Combined with Databricks Mosaic AI, the deal brings Anthropic’s Claude models directly to over 10,000 companies, alongside their business-critical, proprietary data. Anthropic’s newest frontier model, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, is now available via Databricks on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Databricks Mosaic AI provides the tools to build domain-specific AI agents on organizations’ data that deliver results with governance across the entire data and AI lifecycle, while Anthropic’s Claude models optimize for real-world tasks.

Build domain-specific agents on enterprise data : Anthropic Claude provides advanced reasoning, planning and problem-solving capabilities, helping customers build and deploy domain-specific AI agents that can handle large, diverse data sets with a large context window.

: Anthropic Claude provides advanced reasoning, planning and problem-solving capabilities, helping customers build and deploy domain-specific AI agents that can handle large, diverse data sets with a large context window. Integrated natively with the Data Intelligence Platform : Available via SQL query and model endpoint, Claude models integrate into the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Enterprises can customize Claude models with retrieval augmented generation (RAG) by automatically generating vector indexes or fine-tuning models with enterprise data.

: Available via SQL query and model endpoint, Claude models integrate into the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Enterprises can customize Claude models with retrieval augmented generation (RAG) by automatically generating vector indexes or fine-tuning models with enterprise data. Unified governance and responsible AI development: Combines Anthropic’s safety research and constitutional AI approach with Databricks’ Unity Catalog, a unified and open governance solution for data and AI.

https://www.databricks.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/databricks-and-anthropic-sign-landmark-deal-bring-claude-models