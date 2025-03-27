Perplexity integrates firmly.ai ecommerce technology

Perplexity, an AI answer engine, announced it will be integrating firmly.ai agentic ecommerce technology to scale access to Perplexity’s native shopping experience. This collaboration enables seamless purchases for all consumers and merchants of any size.

Consumers are increasingly using Perplexity to shop online. By embedding firmly.ai’s Agentic commerce platform, Perplexity empowers more users to complete their entire shopping journey, from product discovery to secure transaction, without leaving the platform. This streamlined solution not only shortens the purchase funnel but also solves latency, improving the consumer experience.

With a single integration to firmly.ai’s API, Perplexity can now connect to any e-commerce merchant. Merchants can tap into this new sales channel instantly while retaining their merchant of record (MOR) status, ensuring full control over transactions, customer relationships, and data. Merchants can access millions of potential customers while protecting the value of their brand. For more information and to apply to be part of the native marketplace, visit the firmly.ai site.

https://www.firmly.ai ■ https://www.perplexity.ai