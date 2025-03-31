Access Innovations releases Data Harmony 3.17

Access Innovations, Inc. released the Version 3.17 update for its Data Harmony software suite. The newest version of the software includes knowledge maps that illustrate the linkages between categories and terms in a taxonomy. The knowledge maps have color-coded legends that tie to main categories of terms within each taxonomy to make them easier to decipher at a glance.



Other improvements in Data Harmony Version 3.17 include a Google Gemini integration so that taxonomies can link to a GPT model for a generative AI conversational search. Also, a new online dictionary link allows an individual who is building a custom taxonomy to look up terms without having to leave the platform in which they are working.



The software focuses on improving the quality of LLMs (large language models). Once someone queries a GPT or generative predictive text system, that system queries the LLM. The system compiles words gathered from the LLM according to the algorithms in the GPT, so the results from AI are only as good as the quality of the LLM data. By focusing on that data, Access helps AI perform better with more accuracy and efficiency. The software categorizes knowledge assets to improve search precision.

