Contentful launches new CMS capabilities and Shopify partnership

Contentful launched new features and partnerships that, with Contentful’s content management system (CMS) capabilities, deliver a modern solution for creating digital experiences. Anchored in core content operations, enhanced by AI, and featuring data-driven AI-enabled personalization at the core of the digital experience platform (DXP).

Contentful’s new AI and personalization capabilities build on the company’s composable CMS, a core platform tailored to technical users, and Contentful Studio, a low-code digital experience-building product for marketing teams.

AI Actions is Contentful’s framework for AI-powered content operations, enabling marketers to embed generative AI models into any stage of the content lifecycle from creation to adaptation to publishing. AI Actions remove the friction of repetitive marketing tasks, like translations and localization for global audiences, one-click SEO, and alt-text generation.

Contentful Personalization will live directly within the Contentful web app. Customers can easily find and manage all their audiences, experiments, and personalized experiences in one unified workspace. By centralizing everything in a single command center, Contentful streamlines personalization, making it faster and more efficient for the marketing team to optimize customer experiences.

Contentful and Shopify also announced a new strategic partnership designed to connect and synchronize content and commerce systems.

