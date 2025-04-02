Gilbane Advisor 4-2-25 — AGI debate, Cybernetic teammate

Ezra Klein’s new take on AGI – and why I think it’s probably wrong

Gary Marcus is right…

“In a new episode of his podcast with Ben Buchanan former special adviser for artificial intelligence under Biden, entitled, The Government knows A.G.I. is coming, The New York Times’ usually fabulous Ezra Klein declares with too much certainty that AGI is pretty much imminent, and urges you to get with the program.” (11 min)

https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/ezra-kleins-new-take-on-agi-and-why

The Cybernetic teammate

Having an AI on your team can increase performance, provide expertise, and improve your experience

Ethan Mollick…

“So, what happens when AI acts as a teammate? This past summer we conducted a pre-registered, randomized controlled trial of 776 professionals at Procter and Gamble, the consumer goods giant, to find out.” (5 min)

https://www.oneusefulthing.org/p/the-cybernetic-teammate

Adobe launches Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator

AEP enables businesses to build, manage and orchestrate AI agents from Adobe and third-party ecosystems. Adobe also announced, a suite of agents.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2025/03/adobe-launches-adobe-experience-platform-agent-orchestrator-for-businesses

Algolia launches AI-powered Collections

Collections reduce choice overload, guide users through intuitive navigation, improve search relevance, and help users find products faster.

https://www.algolia.com/products/ai-browse

Databricks brings Anthropic’s Claude models to platform

The strategic, five-year partnership offers Anthropic’s models and services natively through the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

https://www.databricks.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/databricks-and-anthropic-sign-landmark-deal-bring-claude-models

Bynder announces AI Agents

The AI agents execute business-critical tasks such as content enrichment, discovery, transformation, and governance for strategic DAM deployments.

https://labs.bynder.com/features/ai-agents

