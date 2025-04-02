This week we feature articles from Gary Marcus, and Ethan Mollick.
Additional reading comes from Eve Weinberg, Amber Case, Iulia Brezeanu, and Greg Kamradt.
News comes from Adobe, Databricks & Anthroic, Bynder, and Algolia.
Our next issue arrives April 9.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
Ezra Klein’s new take on AGI – and why I think it’s probably wrong
Gary Marcus is right…
“In a new episode of his podcast with Ben Buchanan former special adviser for artificial intelligence under Biden, entitled, The Government knows A.G.I. is coming, The New York Times’ usually fabulous Ezra Klein declares with too much certainty that AGI is pretty much imminent, and urges you to get with the program.” (11 min)
https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/ezra-kleins-new-take-on-agi-and-why
The Cybernetic teammate
Having an AI on your team can increase performance, provide expertise, and improve your experience
Ethan Mollick…
“So, what happens when AI acts as a teammate? This past summer we conducted a pre-registered, randomized controlled trial of 776 professionals at Procter and Gamble, the consumer goods giant, to find out.” (5 min)
https://www.oneusefulthing.org/p/the-cybernetic-teammate
More Reading
- Designing for AI Engineers: UI patterns you need to know via UX Collective
- Designing for users… Beyond Flat Design: Reclaiming the joy of dials and buttons via Calm Technology Institute
- Much more difficult… Introducing ARC-AGI-2 – A new benchmark that challenges frontier AI reasoning systems via ARC Prize Inc
- Enhancing agents with synthetic interaction data via Text Generation
Content technology news
Adobe launches Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator
AEP enables businesses to build, manage and orchestrate AI agents from Adobe and third-party ecosystems. Adobe also announced, a suite of agents.
https://news.adobe.com/news/2025/03/adobe-launches-adobe-experience-platform-agent-orchestrator-for-businesses
Algolia launches AI-powered Collections
Collections reduce choice overload, guide users through intuitive navigation, improve search relevance, and help users find products faster.
https://www.algolia.com/products/ai-browse
Databricks brings Anthropic’s Claude models to platform
The strategic, five-year partnership offers Anthropic’s models and services natively through the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.
https://www.databricks.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/databricks-and-anthropic-sign-landmark-deal-bring-claude-models
Bynder announces AI Agents
The AI agents execute business-critical tasks such as content enrichment, discovery, transformation, and governance for strategic DAM deployments.
https://labs.bynder.com/features/ai-agents
