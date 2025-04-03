MindsDB brings federated data access to Model Context Protocol

MindsDB announced comprehensive support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) across both its open source and enterprise platforms. This integration positions MindsDB as a unified AI data hub that standardizes and optimizes how AI models access enterprise data, simplifying artificial intelligence deployment in complex data environments.

The Model Context Protocol, an emerging open standard developed by Anthropic, creates a universal way for AI applications to connect with data sources and tools. By implementing MCP, MindsDB enables AI applications and agents to run federated queries over data stored in different databases and business applications as if they were a single database. MindsDB’s implementation extends beyond basic MCP compatibility to:

Provide one-step querying across multiple sources with comprehensive audit capabilities

Integrate with existing enforcement mechanisms to maintain data governance

Enable complex workflows including multi-source joins, automated data transformations, and natural language query conversion

Use native integrations when MCP support is insufficient and optimizes queries for efficient execution at the data source

MCP support is available in both MindsDB’s open source and enterprise editions. The open source version provides core MCP functionality for developers and small teams, while the enterprise edition adds advanced security, governance features, and premium support for organizational deployments.

https://mindsdb.com