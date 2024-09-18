HubSpot launches Breeze, updates Marketing & Content Hubs

HubSpot launched Breeze, its embedded AI with new Copilot and Agents; Breeze Intelligence for data enrichment; and updates to Marketing Hub and Content Hub. Featured releases:

Breeze , HubSpot’s AI to power the customer platform. Breeze includes: Copilot, HubSpot’s AI companion to make work easier. Four Breeze Agents to get work done fast, including Content Agent, Social Media Agent, Prospecting Agent and Customer Agent.

, HubSpot’s AI to power the customer platform. Breeze includes: Breeze Intelligence, HubSpot’s data enrichment and buyer intent solution: Data enrichment pulls from a database of over 200 million buyer and company profiles to enrich company and contact records in HubSpot’s Smart CRM. Buyer intent to help customers identify which prospects are best fit. Form shortening to increase conversion by automatically adding information Breeze Intelligence already knows.

HubSpot’s data enrichment and buyer intent solution: Updates to Marketing Hub and Content Hub including tools: to capture attention like Content Remix for video, which uses AI to turn a single video into a full campaign of clips, audio and written content. like Lead Scoring to find high engagement, high-fit prospects, and Google Enhanced Conversions to leverage first-party conversion data from HubSpot. to measure impact like the new Marketing Analytics Suite, which brings all marketing metrics and reporting in one place and get results faster.

and including tools:

https://www.hubspot.com/company-news/fall24-spotlight