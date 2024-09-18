HubSpot launched Breeze, its embedded AI with new Copilot and Agents; Breeze Intelligence for data enrichment; and updates to Marketing Hub and Content Hub. Featured releases:
- Breeze, HubSpot’s AI to power the customer platform. Breeze includes:
- Copilot, HubSpot’s AI companion to make work easier.
- Four Breeze Agents to get work done fast, including Content Agent, Social Media Agent, Prospecting Agent and Customer Agent.
- Breeze Intelligence, HubSpot’s data enrichment and buyer intent solution:
- Data enrichment pulls from a database of over 200 million buyer and company profiles to enrich company and contact records in HubSpot’s Smart CRM.
- Buyer intent to help customers identify which prospects are best fit.
- Form shortening to increase conversion by automatically adding information Breeze Intelligence already knows.
- Updates to Marketing Hub and Content Hub including tools:
- to capture attention like Content Remix for video, which uses AI to turn a single video into a full campaign of clips, audio and written content.
- like Lead Scoring to find high engagement, high-fit prospects, and Google Enhanced Conversions to leverage first-party conversion data from HubSpot.
- to measure impact like the new Marketing Analytics Suite, which brings all marketing metrics and reporting in one place and get results faster.