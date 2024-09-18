This week we feature articles from Alberto Romero, and Tony Seale
Additional reading comes from Mike Knoop, Emma Roth, Frederic Lardinois, and Michael Nuñez.
News comes from Cloudera, Adobe, Brightcove, and SearchStax & Magnolia.
Our next issue will arrive September 25.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
OpenAI o1: A new paradigm for AI
Alberto Romero provides a high-level yet in-depth explanation of OpenAI’s latest model that “reasons” and opines on what it means near and long-term. In spite of the presence of “paradigm” in the title, Romero does a nice job balancing enthusiasm and skepticism. A thoughtful read. (19 min)
https://www.thealgorithmicbridge.com/p/openai-o1-a-new-paradigm-for-ai
LLMs, faking, it and abductive reasoning
Tony Seale’s short post on three types of reasoning is good companion piece to Romero’s…
“A practical implementation of this [Ed.: abductive reasoning] might integrate the inductive curve-fitting capabilities of large language models with the formal inference mechanisms of knowledge graphs, creating a dynamic neural-symbolic loop.” (2 min – 9 including comments)
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/tonyseale_the-question-of-whether-large-language-models-activity-7237731298952302594-T0mN
Content technology news
Cloudera adds Accelerators for Machine Learning Projects (AMPs)
AMPs are end-to-end machine learning (ML) based projects that can be deployed with a single-click directly from the Cloudera platform.
https://www.cloudera.com/about/news-and-blogs/press-releases/2024-09-12-cloudera-unveils-new-suite-of-accelerators-for-machine-learning-projects-amps.html
Adobe announces Adobe Express updates and special teams offer
New capabilities help SMBs create on-brand content across Marketing, HR and Sales accelerate content creation and work across teams.
https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2024/Adobe-Express-Updates-Deliver-More-Value-for-Solopreneurs-and-SMBs-with-Innovation-and-Special-Teams-Offer/default.aspx
Brightcove unveils Brightcove AI Suite
The Suite includes: AI Content Multiplier, AI Universal Translator, AI Metadata Optimizer, AI Engagement Maximizer, and AI Cost-to-Quality Optimizer.
https://campaigns.brightcove.com/ai-solutions/
SearchStax and Magnolia partner on personalized search solutions
Partnership helps marketers and developers by merging the search capabilities of SearchStax Site Search with Magnolia’s enterprise-grade DXP.
https://www.searchstax.com ■ https://www.magnolia-cms.com
