OpenAI o1: A new paradigm for AI

Alberto Romero provides a high-level yet in-depth explanation of OpenAI’s latest model that “reasons” and opines on what it means near and long-term. In spite of the presence of “paradigm” in the title, Romero does a nice job balancing enthusiasm and skepticism. A thoughtful read. (19 min)

https://www.thealgorithmicbridge.com/p/openai-o1-a-new-paradigm-for-ai

LLMs, faking, it and abductive reasoning

Tony Seale’s short post on three types of reasoning is good companion piece to Romero’s…

“A practical implementation of this [Ed.: abductive reasoning] might integrate the inductive curve-fitting capabilities of large language models with the formal inference mechanisms of knowledge graphs, creating a dynamic neural-symbolic loop.” (2 min – 9 including comments)

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/tonyseale_the-question-of-whether-large-language-models-activity-7237731298952302594-T0mN

Cloudera adds Accelerators for Machine Learning Projects (AMPs)

AMPs are end-to-end machine learning (ML) based projects that can be deployed with a single-click directly from the Cloudera platform.

https://www.cloudera.com/about/news-and-blogs/press-releases/2024-09-12-cloudera-unveils-new-suite-of-accelerators-for-machine-learning-projects-amps.html

New capabilities help SMBs create on-brand content across Marketing, HR and Sales accelerate content creation and work across teams.

https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2024/Adobe-Express-Updates-Deliver-More-Value-for-Solopreneurs-and-SMBs-with-Innovation-and-Special-Teams-Offer/default.aspx

Brightcove unveils Brightcove AI Suite

The Suite includes: AI Content Multiplier, AI Universal Translator, AI Metadata Optimizer, AI Engagement Maximizer, and AI Cost-to-Quality Optimizer.

https://campaigns.brightcove.com/ai-solutions/

SearchStax and Magnolia partner on personalized search solutions

Partnership helps marketers and developers by merging the search capabilities of SearchStax Site Search with Magnolia’s enterprise-grade DXP.

https://www.searchstax.com ■ https://www.magnolia-cms.com

