DeepL announces glossary generator

DeepL, a global Language AI company, announced updates to its glossary feature, which is a tool that enhances translation consistency and accuracy by enabling professionals and companies to personalize translations for specific terms. The tool now offers a smart glossary generator, which helps simplify and speed up the process of creating glossaries for translations. Expanded capabilities:

DeepL’s new glossary generator is a tool enabling teams to create custom translation glossaries with a simple file upload. Previously translated files can be leveraged to generate entries for personalized DeepL glossaries, reducing manual work and enhancing efficiency. Expanded glossary language functionality: Glossary now supports Korean, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, and Romanian translations, bringing the total number of languages to 16.

Glossary now supports Korean, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, and Romanian translations, bringing the total number of languages to 16. More convenient access across DeepL platforms: Users can access and apply the glossary within the DeepL browser extensions for Chrome and Edge, enabling consistent translations across the web, including Google Workspace applications. The glossary can also be applied within DeepL for Microsoft 365 integrations, including Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint, and be accessed through DeepL’s web browser, desktop apps, and API.

DeepL’s glossary generator is now available to Pro Advanced and Ultimate subscribers with support for TMX/DOCX/PDF files.

