Brightspot announces latest version of their content management system

Brightspot, a content management platform, debuted its latest version. With tech stack integrations and AI features that speed up creation time the latest version streamlines content workflows. Brightspot aims to transform the way organizations create content, and the way content creation impacts organizations. Capabilities include:

Smarter, faster, safer content creation with AI – Brightspot’s new AI features alleviate the frustrating search journey and content generation process. Customers can use AI to create content with AI governance tools with customizable permissions, AI tracking, and analytics. Brightspot also supports the creation of custom AI solutions. Breaking down silos between teams and tech – From automatic task creation in Asana to ticket generation in Jira whenever an action is triggered in the CMS, Brightspot connects workflows and business applications to orchestrate work across technical and non-technical users, and increase compatibility across your tech stack. Intuitive work environment for every type of user – The platform provides an easy-to-navigate interface that simplifies the process of creating and executing workflows. Flexible framework for your organization – Brightspot prioritizes extensibility, building out bespoke functions that have no dependency on development or coding capabilities to integrate AI or connect tech stacks that reflect their organization’s processes, and stimulate productivity across functions.

https://www.brightspot.com