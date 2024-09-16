Adobe announced innovations across Adobe Experience Cloud to help brands unlock value with AI-generated content and demonstrate business impact by matching AI-generated content with customer preferences, while creating a feedback loop through actionable insights. These AI innovations address pain points in brands’ content supply chains by ensuring that campaigns can be adjusted and optimized in real time. Real-time experimentation capabilities on the web will direct visitors towards AI-generated variants that are driving the best conversion.
- Adobe Content Analytics: Now in beta, Adobe Content Analytics within Customer Journey Analytics (CJA) provides attribute-level insights on content spanning platforms such as web and mobile. Users can bring these insights directly into CJA, providing a holistic view of the customer journey.
- AI Assistant Content Accelerator in Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO): Now generally available, AI Assistant Content Accelerator in AJO allows marketers to generate on-brand marketing assets for channels including email, SMS while having it optimized for certain target audiences based on language, tone and content type.
- Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Edge Delivery Services, Self-Learning Experimentation: For AI-generated content variations, such as text or images on a web page, brands will be able to drive real-time experimentation with AEM Edge Delivery Services.
https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2024/Adobe-Unveils-Innovations-in-Adobe-Experience-Cloud-for-Brands-to-Personalize-and-Measure-AI-generated-Content/default.aspx