Adobe Experience Cloud updates help personalize and measure AI-generated content

Adobe announced innovations across Adobe Experience Cloud to help brands unlock value with AI-generated content and demonstrate business impact by matching AI-generated content with customer preferences, while creating a feedback loop through actionable insights. These AI innovations address pain points in brands’ content supply chains by ensuring that campaigns can be adjusted and optimized in real time. Real-time experimentation capabilities on the web will direct visitors towards AI-generated variants that are driving the best conversion.

Adobe Content Analytics: Now in beta, Adobe Content Analytics within Customer Journey Analytics (CJA) provides attribute-level insights on content spanning platforms such as web and mobile. Users can bring these insights directly into CJA, providing a holistic view of the customer journey.

AI Assistant Content Accelerator in Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO): Now generally available, AI Assistant Content Accelerator in AJO allows marketers to generate on-brand marketing assets for channels including email, SMS while having it optimized for certain target audiences based on language, tone and content type.

Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Edge Delivery Services, Self-Learning Experimentation: For AI-generated content variations, such as text or images on a web page, brands will be able to drive real-time experimentation with AEM Edge Delivery Services.

