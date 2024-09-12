Brightcove unveils Brightcove AI Suite

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, announced the introduction of the Brightcove AI Suite. The new AI-powered capabilities will address growth-driving and cost-saving needs, including content creation, audience growth and engagement, increased revenue, and improved business efficiency.

Brightcove AI Suite integrates into Brightcove’s video cloud platform and launches with five AI-powered solutions: AI Content Multiplier, AI Universal Translator, AI Metadata Optimizer, AI Engagement Maximizer, and AI Cost-to-Quality Optimizer. Brightcove is using models from Anthropic, AWS, and Google, and integrating AI solutions from CaptionHub and Frammer. Brightcove will initially focus on:

Content Creation: The AI Content Multiplier uses Gen AI to automate time-consuming tasks. The AI Universal Translator delivers translations across 130 languages with the ability to fine-tune.

The AI Content Multiplier uses Gen AI to automate time-consuming tasks. The AI Universal Translator delivers translations across 130 languages with the ability to fine-tune. Content Management and Optimization: will accelerate workflows and simplify managing content libraries, and turning them into a foundational data layer optimized for large language models (LLMs). AI Metadata Optimizer generates descriptions and transforms content into searchable and AI-optimizable data sets.

will accelerate workflows and simplify managing content libraries, and turning them into a foundational data layer optimized for large language models (LLMs). AI Metadata Optimizer generates descriptions and transforms content into searchable and AI-optimizable data sets. Content Engagement and Monetization: Brightcove AI Engagement Maximizer delivers automated video interactivity, personalization, and recommendations. AI Revenue Maximizer optimizes ad placements and durations.

Brightcove AI Engagement Maximizer delivers automated video interactivity, personalization, and recommendations. AI Revenue Maximizer optimizes ad placements and durations. Quality and Efficiency: AI Cost-to-Quality Optimizer drives down the cost of encoding, storage, and content delivery without sacrificing the viewer experience.

https://campaigns.brightcove.com/ai-solutions/