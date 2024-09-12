Brightcove, a streaming technology company, announced the introduction of the Brightcove AI Suite. The new AI-powered capabilities will address growth-driving and cost-saving needs, including content creation, audience growth and engagement, increased revenue, and improved business efficiency.
Brightcove AI Suite integrates into Brightcove’s video cloud platform and launches with five AI-powered solutions: AI Content Multiplier, AI Universal Translator, AI Metadata Optimizer, AI Engagement Maximizer, and AI Cost-to-Quality Optimizer. Brightcove is using models from Anthropic, AWS, and Google, and integrating AI solutions from CaptionHub and Frammer. Brightcove will initially focus on:
- Content Creation: The AI Content Multiplier uses Gen AI to automate time-consuming tasks. The AI Universal Translator delivers translations across 130 languages with the ability to fine-tune.
- Content Management and Optimization: will accelerate workflows and simplify managing content libraries, and turning them into a foundational data layer optimized for large language models (LLMs). AI Metadata Optimizer generates descriptions and transforms content into searchable and AI-optimizable data sets.
- Content Engagement and Monetization: Brightcove AI Engagement Maximizer delivers automated video interactivity, personalization, and recommendations. AI Revenue Maximizer optimizes ad placements and durations.
- Quality and Efficiency: AI Cost-to-Quality Optimizer drives down the cost of encoding, storage, and content delivery without sacrificing the viewer experience.