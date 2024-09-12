Adobe announces Adobe Express updates and special teams offer

Adobe announced new innovations in Adobe Express, which brings Adobe’s creative tools into an app that’s easy for smaller businesses to leverage across teams to create content.

Adobe AI features in Adobe Express are built into workflows not bolted on as an upsell. Adobe Firefly generative AI-powered features in Adobe Express are designed to be commercially safe, so businesses can protect their brand and publish business content with confidence.

Adobe Express for teams offers the best of Adobe in an app every employee with any skill level can use to create on-brand social posts, flyers, videos, presentations and more. Adobe Express for teams includes thousands of distinctive templates curated by Adobe professionals and thousands of Adobe assets, including stock photos, videos, audio files and premium fonts. Businesses can make content even more eye-catching with animations and use AI to generate new images and remove backgrounds instantly.

The new Adobe Express for Teams offer is available immediately for $49.99 per user per year guaranteed for up to three years with a two-seat minimum and includes a 90-day free trial with payment. The offer runs through Sept. 30, 2024. Adobe Express offers qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofits free access to premium features.

https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2024/Adobe-Express-Updates-Deliver-More-Value-for-Solopreneurs-and-SMBs-with-Innovation-and-Special-Teams-Offer/default.aspx

