Cloudera adds Accelerators for Machine Learning Projects (AMPs)

Cloudera, a hybrid platform for data, analytics and AI, announced new Accelerators for ML Projects (AMPs), designed to reduce time-to-value for enterprise AI use cases. The new additions focus on providing enterprises with cutting-edge AI techniques and examples within Cloudera that can assist AI integration and drive more impactful results.

AMPs are end-to-end machine learning (ML) based projects that can be deployed with a single-click directly from the Cloudera platform. Each AMP encapsulates industry practices for tackling complex ML challenges with workflows to facilitate seamless transitions. Cloudera AMPs are open source and include deployment instructions for any environment. Updates include:

Fine-Tuning Studio – Provides users with an all-encompassing application and “ecosystem” for managing, fine tuning, and evaluating LLMs.

RAG with Knowledge Graph – A demonstration of how to power a RAG (retrieval augmented generation) application with a knowledge graph to capture relationships and context not easily accessible by vector stores alone.

PromptBrew – Offers AI-powered assistance to create reliable prompts via a simple user interface.

Chat with Your Documents – Building upon the previous LLM Chatbot Augmented with Enterprise Data AMP, this accelerator enhances the responses of the LLM using context from an internal knowledge base created from the documents uploaded by the user.

https://www.cloudera.com/about/news-and-blogs/press-releases/2024-09-12-cloudera-unveils-new-suite-of-accelerators-for-machine-learning-projects-amps.html