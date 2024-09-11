Gilbane Advisor 9-11-24 — LLM Agents & Architectures, Reckoning…

This week we feature articles from Aparna Dhinakaran, and Alex Russell.

Additional reading comes from Dries Buytaert, Bob DuCharme, Heather Hedden, and Kenrick Cai, Krystal Hu & Anna Tong.

News comes from Syncro Soft, Anthropic, Elastic, and Couchbase.

Our next issue will arrive September 18th.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

Navigating the new types of LLM agents and architectures

“How can teams navigate the new frameworks and new agent directions? What tools are available, and which should you use to build your next application? As a leader at a company that recently built our own complex agent to act as a copilot within our product, we have some insights on this topic.”

Aparna Dhinakaran’s piece is a useful update with some good advice for developers, product architects, and business analysts. (10 min)

https://towardsdatascience.com/navigating-the-new-types-of-llm-agents-and-architectures-309382ce9f88

Reckoning: Part 1 — the landscape

Alex Russell’s passionate and detailed “… investigation into JavaScript-first frontend culture and how it broke US public services…” exposes the high cost cost and poor user experience of widely-deployed web services in general.

The focus on public services provides powerful examples, and his web technology experience combine for a compelling case. There are four parts to his investigation – links to the other three are included. Part 1 is (4 min).

https://infrequently.org/2024/08/the-landscape

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content technology news

Anthropic announces Claude for Enterprise

Claude Enterprise includes an expanded 500K context window, more usage capacity, a native GitHub integration, and enterprise-grade security features.

https://www.anthropic.com/news/claude-for-enterprise

Syncro Soft releases Oxygen AI Positron Assistant 3.0

The tool supports AI-generated content within Oxygen XML Editor/Author/Developer, Oxygen XML Web Author, and Oxygen Content Fusion.

https://www.oxygenxml.com/ai_positron_assistant.html

Elastic returns to open source license for Elasticsearch and Kibana

With the addition of AGPL, an open source license approved by the Open Source Initiative (OSI), Elasticsearch & Kibana will be officially considered open source.

https://www.elastic.co/blog/elasticsearch-is-open-source-again

Couchbase expands cloud database platform with Capella Columnar and vector search

Helps streamline development of adaptive applications by enabling real-time data analysis alongside operational workloads in a single database platform.

https://www.couchbase.com/blog/free-tier-capella-columnar-mobile-vector-search-and-more/

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news most Wednesdays. We do not sell or share personal data.

Subscribe | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact