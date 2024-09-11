This week we feature articles from Aparna Dhinakaran, and Alex Russell.
Additional reading comes from Dries Buytaert, Bob DuCharme, Heather Hedden, and Kenrick Cai, Krystal Hu & Anna Tong.
News comes from Syncro Soft, Anthropic, Elastic, and Couchbase.
Our next issue will arrive September 18th.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
Navigating the new types of LLM agents and architectures
“How can teams navigate the new frameworks and new agent directions? What tools are available, and which should you use to build your next application? As a leader at a company that recently built our own complex agent to act as a copilot within our product, we have some insights on this topic.”
Aparna Dhinakaran’s piece is a useful update with some good advice for developers, product architects, and business analysts. (10 min)
https://towardsdatascience.com/navigating-the-new-types-of-llm-agents-and-architectures-309382ce9f88
Reckoning: Part 1 — the landscape
Alex Russell’s passionate and detailed “… investigation into JavaScript-first frontend culture and how it broke US public services…” exposes the high cost cost and poor user experience of widely-deployed web services in general.
The focus on public services provides powerful examples, and his web technology experience combine for a compelling case. There are four parts to his investigation – links to the other three are included. Part 1 is (4 min).
https://infrequently.org/2024/08/the-landscape
More Reading
- A focus on marketers… Introducing Drupal Starshot’s product strategy via Dries Buytaert
- Taxonomies and ontologies as semantic models via The Accidental Taxonomist
- OpenAI co-founder Sutskever’s safety-focused AI startup SSI raises $1 billion, three-months-old and valued at $5 billion via Reuters
- Editing schemas, ontologies, and SKOS taxonomies with VocBench, a free GUI tool. via Bob DuCharme
Content technology news
Anthropic announces Claude for Enterprise
Claude Enterprise includes an expanded 500K context window, more usage capacity, a native GitHub integration, and enterprise-grade security features.
https://www.anthropic.com/news/claude-for-enterprise
Syncro Soft releases Oxygen AI Positron Assistant 3.0
The tool supports AI-generated content within Oxygen XML Editor/Author/Developer, Oxygen XML Web Author, and Oxygen Content Fusion.
https://www.oxygenxml.com/ai_positron_assistant.html
Elastic returns to open source license for Elasticsearch and Kibana
With the addition of AGPL, an open source license approved by the Open Source Initiative (OSI), Elasticsearch & Kibana will be officially considered open source.
https://www.elastic.co/blog/elasticsearch-is-open-source-again
Couchbase expands cloud database platform with Capella Columnar and vector search
Helps streamline development of adaptive applications by enabling real-time data analysis alongside operational workloads in a single database platform.
https://www.couchbase.com/blog/free-tier-capella-columnar-mobile-vector-search-and-more/
The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news most Wednesdays. We do not sell or share personal data.
Subscribe | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact