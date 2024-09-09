SearchStax and Magnolia partner on personalized search solutions

SearchStax, a Search Experience Company, and Magnolia, a composable digital experience platform (DXP), announced a technology partnership to help marketing teams to deliver modern, personalized search experiences while driving marketing agility.

This strategic partnership merges the search capabilities of SearchStax Site Search with Magnolia’s flexible, enterprise-grade DXP, offering marketers and developers the tools they need to create next-level digital experiences throughout the customer journey. Combining SearchStax’s advanced search technology with Magnolia enables organizations to enhance website performance and user engagement by providing visitors with fast, accurate, and contextually relevant search results.

The integration module allows Magnolia managed content to be fed into the SearchStax index, augmenting the search experience for end users. The improved search results surface Magnolia content, such as editorial, campaign, FAQs and other relevant assets. This enhances the website search experience, reduces “no result” searches and increases conversions.

Customers can now adopt SearchStax within their Magnolia DXP, and teams from both companies are ready to assist with implementation and optimization.

https://www.searchstax.com ■ https://www.magnolia-cms.com