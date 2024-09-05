Syncro Soft releases Oxygen AI Positron Assistant 3.0

Version 3.0 increases the efficiency of using the tool as certain actions now leverage the Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) process to obtain context from the users’ current projects.

The new AI Positron Assistant drop-down widget offers a convenient way of accessing useful AI actions by displaying a floating contextual menu directly within the editing area. Users can customize their own AI actions to display as Quick Assist fixes in the editor. It is also now possible to choose the OpenAI model used in chat sessions and actions right from the AI Positron Assistant view.

A variety of new AI actions that are specific to working with DITA XML documents have been implemented, including a Proofread action that helps users identify potential issues in their content regarding logical consistency, grammar, spelling, readability, and comprehension.

Other newly implemented actions include the Improve Structure action that instructs the AI to enhance DITA XML documents by adding additional structure or inline elements, and the Add Structured Content action continues the content from a document with additional structured content generated based upon similar content from the current project, which gives the AI more context for formulating the new XML structure.

https://www.oxygenxml.com/ai_positron_assistant.html