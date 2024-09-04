Anthropic announces Claude for Enterprise

Anthropic announced the Claude Enterprise plan to help organizations securely collaborate with Claude using internal knowledge. The Claude Enterprise plan offers an expanded 500K context window, more usage capacity, and a native GitHub integration so you can work on entire codebases with Claude. It also includes enterprise-grade security features—like SSO, role-based permissions, and admin tooling—that help protect your data and team.

With Claude, your organization’s knowledge is easier to share and reuse, enabling every individual on the team to quickly and consistently produce their best work. At the same time, your data is protected. We do not train Claude on your conversations and content. By integrating Claude with your organization’s knowledge, you can scale expertise across more projects, decisions and teams.

When you combine expanded context windows with Projects and Artifacts, Claude becomes an end-to-end solution to help your team take any initiative from idea to high-quality work output. For example, marketers can turn market trends into a compelling campaign. Product managers can upload product specifications for Claude to build an interactive prototype. Engineers can connect codebases for help on troubleshooting errors and identifying optimizations.

https://www.anthropic.com/news/claude-for-enterprise