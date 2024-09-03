Couchbase expands cloud database platform with Capella Columnar and vector search

Couchbase, Inc. launched Capella Columnar on AWS, to help organizations streamline the development of adaptive applications by enabling real-time data analysis alongside operational workloads within a single database platform. Also generally available today is Couchbase Mobile with vector search, which makes it possible for customers to offer similarity and hybrid search in their applications on mobile and at the edge, and Capella Free Tier, a free developer environment.

Capella Columnar addresses the challenge of parsing, transforming and persisting JSON data into an analysis-ready columnar format. It supports real-time, multisource ingestion of data from Couchbase, and systems like Confluent Cloud to draw data from third-party JSON or SQL systems. Capella Columnar makes analysis easy by using Capella iQ, an AI coding assistant that writes SQL++ so the developer doesn’t need to wait for the BI team to run analytics for them. Once an important metric is calculated, it can be written back to the operational side of Capella, which can use the metric within the application.

Using vector search on-device with Couchbase Lite, the embedded database for mobile and IoT applications, mobile developers can now leverage vector search at the edge for building semantic search and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications.

