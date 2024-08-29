Elastic returns to open source license for Elasticsearch and Kibana

Elastic, a Search AI Company, announced that it is adding the GNU Affero General Public License v3 (AGPL) as an option for users to license the free part of the Elasticsearch and Kibana source code that is available under Server Side Public License 1.0 (SSPL 1.0) and Elastic License 2.0 (ELv2).

With the addition of AGPL, an open source license approved by the Open Source Initiative (OSI), Elasticsearch and Kibana will be officially considered open source and enable Elastic’s customers and community to use, modify, redistribute, and collaborate on Elastic’s source code under a well-known open source license.

Adding AGPL will also enable greater engagement and adoption across our users in areas including vector search, further increasing the popularity of Elasticsearch as a runtime platform for RAG and building GenAI applications.

The addition of AGPL as a license option does not affect existing users working with either SSPL or ELv2, and there will be no change to Elastic’s binary distributions. Similarly, for users building applications or using plugins on Elasticsearch or Kibana, nothing changes — Elastic’s client libraries will continue to be licensed under Apache 2.0.

https://www.elastic.co/blog/elasticsearch-is-open-source-again