The emergence of Markdown

Kurt Cagle published a piece on Markdown that is useful whether you know about Markdown or not, as it is increasingly popular in web applications, and being used in ways that may surprise (ChatGPT). A good read for either a passing familiarity, or a more detailed update. (8 min)

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/emergence-markdown-kurt-cagle-b0qbc

Can AI help your company innovate? it depends

As business school professors Lynn Wu and Sam Ransbotham address this question with research on what companies are doing with AI, and an analysis of what types of processes and products can effectively contribute to innovation. Managers will appreciate this paper as a complement to the more technical articles they also need to read. (7 min)

https://hbr.org/2024/07/can-ai-help-your-company-innovate-it-depends

Microsoft introduces Bing generative search

The new experience combines the foundation of Bing’s search results with the power of large and small language models (LLMs and SLMs).

https://blogs.bing.com/search/July-2024/generativesearch

Integration provides a comprehensive solution for high-quality web applications with seamless deployment workflows across environments and devices.

https://www.lambdatest.com

DeepL launches LLM focused on translation quality and performance

The LLM is uniquely tuned for language and human-like translations and writing with a reduced risk of hallucinations and misinformation.

https://www.deepl.com/en/press-release#2GYyHCVU8bjbu1iewCwLLx

Optimizely launches SaaS CMS

The CMS features a new Visual Builder to build personalized experiences with customizable elements and an interactive preview.

https://www.optimizely.com/company/press/saas-cms-visual-builder/

