Microsoft introduces Bing generative search

From The Microsoft Bing Blog…

… Today, we’re excited to share an early view of our new generative search experience which is currently shipping to a small percentage of user queries …

This new experience combines the foundation of Bing’s search results with the power of large and small language models (LLMs and SLMs). It understands the search query, reviews millions of sources of information, dynamically matches content, and generates search results in a new AI-generated layout to fulfill the intent of the user’s query more effectively.

We’ve refined our methods to optimize accuracy in Bing, applying those insights as we continue to evolve our use of LLMs in search. We are continuing to look closely at how generative search impacts traffic to publishers. Early data indicates that this experience maintains the number of clicks to websites and supports a healthy web ecosystem. The generative search experience is designed with this in mind, including retaining traditional search results and increasing the number of clickable links, like the references in the results.

We are slowly rolling this out and will take our time, garner feedback, test and learn, and work to create a great experience before making this more broadly available.

https://blogs.bing.com/search/July-2024/generativesearch