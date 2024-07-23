LambdaTest integrates with Netlify to enhance developer workflows

LambdaTest, a cloud-based unified testing platform, announced its partnership with Netlify, a platform for businesses to build performant and dynamic websites, ecommerce stores, and web apps. This collaboration aims to enhance the testing capabilities of developers, enabling them to deliver high-quality web applications more efficiently.

Developers get an exhaustive list of cloud-based testing solutions, including cross-browser compatibility testing, Web and App automation testing, and Real Device testing. Netlify users can integrate testing into their continuous deployment workflows and ensure comprehensive testing of their web applications before deployment through integration with LambdaTest.

The LambdaTest omnichannel enterprise execution environment helps businesses reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation.

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

https://www.lambdatest.com