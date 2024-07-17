DeepL launches LLM focused on translation quality and performance

DeepL, a global Language AI company, announced its next-generation language model, powered by a highly-specialized LLM technology built specifically for translation and editing to outperform competitors. The update enhances translation quality and performance in DeepL’s Language AI platform for businesses:

A specialized LLM: the DeepL solution leverages an LLM uniquely tuned for language, resulting in more human-like translations and writing for a variety of use cases with a reduced risk of hallucinations and misinformation.

the DeepL solution leverages an LLM uniquely tuned for language, resulting in more human-like translations and writing for a variety of use cases with a reduced risk of hallucinations and misinformation. Proprietary data: unlike general purpose models that simply train on the public internet, the DeepL model leverages over seven years of proprietary data specifically tuned for content creation and translation.

unlike general purpose models that simply train on the public internet, the DeepL model leverages over seven years of proprietary data specifically tuned for content creation and translation. Human model tutoring: with a focus on quality, the DeepL model leverages thousands of hand-picked language experts specifically trained to “tutor” the model to best-in-class translation.

Translations using the next-gen model are available for DeepL Pro customers for translations in English, Japanese, German, and Simplified Chinese, with additional languages coming soon. The LLM can be activated within the web translator by selecting “next-gen model”. DeepL Pro users are protected by enterprise-grade security and compliance standards (ISO 27001 certification, GDPR/SOC 2 type 2 compliance), and no Pro translations are ever used to train its models.

https://www.deepl.com/en/press-release#2GYyHCVU8bjbu1iewCwLLx