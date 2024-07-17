Gilbane Advisor 7-17-24 —GenAI Squared, Math limits & AGI

“GenAI Squared.” How can a product avoid the downfall of most LLM-driven startups?

Alexey Evdokimov…

“This article aim[s] to explore innovative LLM utilization strategies that could help a new GenAI product survive in this fiercely competitive landscape… Before we dive into that, let’s examine the ways of using LLM which are more likely to steer a startup towards failure.”

Definitely worth a read by anyone involved in AI product strategy. This is Evdokimov’s second of three posts on the topic. (9 min)

https://ai.gopubby.com/genai-squared-how-can-a-product-avoid-the-downfall-of-most-llm-driven-startups-183619ab7883

The limitations of math, big data, and what it means for AGI

Devansh provides a unique and compelling case for scaling back expectations of AGI. His article argument is also relevant the utility of LLMs and AI products in general, not just AGI. (15 min)

https://artificialintelligencemadesimple.substack.com/p/the-limitations-of-math-big-data

TransPerfect introduces GlobalLink Live

With GlobalLink Live audiences can consume live speech at large events, group meetings, or one-on-one in their preferred language regardless of the source language.

https://globallink.transperfect.com

The PDF SDK update is focused on a more streamlined and efficient user experience, enhanced productivity tools, and added functionality.

https://www.foxit.com

Franz announces AllegroGraph 8.2

ChatStream with AllegroGraph’s Neuro-Symbolic AI capabilities unlocks contextual enterprise knowledge through text queries with long-term Memory.

https://franz.com

Syncro Soft releases Oxygen Content Fusion 7.0

The new version includes a personal authoring workspace where you can make changes across multiple files and commit them directly to the repository.

https://www.oxygenxml.com/content_fusion/whats_new.html

