Optimizely launches SaaS CMS

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced the launch of its SaaS CMS, featuring the all-new Visual Builder. The new products provide customers the ability to choose between SaaS and PaaS solutions depending on their organizational and business needs.

Visual Builder lets marketers build personalized experiences with a sleek interface, customizable elements, and an interactive preview that are designed to bolster engagement and conversion. Visual Builder removes technical barriers to creating dynamic content, and encourages content reuse.

With the suite of CMS capabilities, marketers can spend less time relying on developers and instead focus on creativity and:

Drag, drop and customize layouts with ease for seamless brand alignment.

Easily structure and configure content to drive engaging user journeys and deliver the right message at the right time.

Centralize management of websites, apps and more, all in one place.

Drive content reuse and efficiency with blueprints.

Tailor approval processes to fit team dynamics and project needs.

Today’s announcement also includes expanding the capabilities of Optimizely Graph, a set of APIs that enables digital teams to easily access and repurpose content from multiple sources and deliver it everywhere. The solution now offers faceted and fuzzy search functionalities.

https://www.optimizely.com/products/content-management