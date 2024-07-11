Foxit updates PDF SDK for Web 10.0

Foxit, a provider of PDF solutions, announced the launch of Foxit PDF SDK for Web 10.0, delivering new tools and features for developers. The PDF SDK is aimed at helping software developers in any industry to build apps with PDF functionality by leveraging the most popular development frameworks.

The new release is designed to improve efficiency by streamlining workflow. This update includes the introduction of Dynamic Library Loading, which reduces initial load time and memory usage. Foxit PDF SDK for Web 10.0 also welcomes a retooled Refactored Bookmark Module for faster and more efficient bookmark loading along with enhanced navigation within PDF documents. Other highlights:

Dynamic XFA Form-Fill Functionality – XFA forms can now utilize dynamic scripting capabilities, making them interactive and data-driven.

3D Model Viewing – Introduces basic support for 3D model rendering within PDFs, allowing users to view simple 3D content within web applications.

Reorder Annotations – Users can reorder the stacking order through the user interface and programmatically.

Auto-Fit Text in Containers.

Custom Annotation Appearance.

Global Undo/Redo Functionality – is now available for all text editing actions.

Custom Font Support.

Group Signatures with Single /V Dictionary.

JSON Form Data Import/Export.

