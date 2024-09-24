MindsDB launches conversational enterprise-ready AI

MindsDB announced the launch of Minds, a turnkey, private conversational AI designed to reason and orchestrate across real-time and historical enterprise data to answer questions for AI applications and agents.

With Minds, developers can move from prototyping to building production-ready AI applications in weeks, without requiring specialized AI expertise. These applications can reason and understand user requests in natural language, including use cases for conversational search, analytics, and triage.

Minds answer questions across complex and diverse data environments. Minds perform transparent semantic query planning, showing users how they “think” through answering questions, as follows:

Minds are natural language fluent and understand user intent through conversation.

Based on that intent, Minds select the best data sources across databases, data warehouses, file systems, and applications, providing a unified view of an organization’s data.

Minds then translate the question into a plan of queries, optimized and federated across the chosen data sources.

Minds are also capable of applying calculations, such as sorting or structuring, needed to deliver the right answer.

Available as a turnkey, private solution, Minds ensure security, privacy, and regulatory compliance. Minds operate securely across any cloud or on-premises environment via Nvidia NIMs, and can be deployed serverlessly in MindsDB’s cloud.

https://mindsdb.com/newsroom/mindsdb-launches-conversational-enterprise-ready-ai-that-shows-you-how-it-thinks