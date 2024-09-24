Salesforce to acquire Zoomin

Salesforce has signed an agreement to acquire Zoomin, a data management provider for unstructured data. Salesforce Data Cloud, with Zoomin’s capabilities, will accelerate the unlocking of unstructured data to power AI agents, making them more personalized and context-aware in every customer interaction. With this, Salesforce’s Agentforce will gain new levels of intelligence, enabling customers to build AI that provides real-time, data-informed responses and actions tailored to individual customer needs. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

With Zoomin augmenting Data Cloud, Salesforce can power new use cases for customers across multiple customer touch points. As an example, Service Cloud customers will be able to leverage enterprise knowledge to automate service interactions and improve Agentforce assistance for service representatives. By leveraging enterprise knowledge, service teams will enable humans to work with agents to achieve faster resolutions, higher customer satisfaction, and lower operational costs. Knowledge is crucial for customer success, and because knowledge is distributed, Zoomin enables the integration of unstructured data from various sources, empowering service teams with a comprehensive understanding of their customers.

Salesforce customers are already using Zoomin’s unified knowledge product to deliver intuitive experiences.

https://www.salesforce.com/news/stories/salesforce-signs-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-zoomin/