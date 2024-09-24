Contentstack adds visual building capabilities to CMS

Contentstack, a composable digital experience platform (DXP) and Enterprise Headless CMS, announced native visual building capabilities to its platform. Visual Builder’s experience-building capabilities accelerate workflows for marketers. Marketers can now see their work, present and future, in a headless environment. With Contentstack, teams can now natively visualize:

Composability across vendors (e.g. pulling content from a DAM + CMS)

Personalization and audience impersonation

Generative AI authoring

Future iterations of their digital properties

As more organizations adopt Headless CMS technology and composable architectures to support the demands of modern marketing, the need for business users to be able to visualize their work has steadily increased. Digital experience creation moved to the back end, leading to complicated planning and trial-and-error processes. Contentstack’s Visual Builder offers a full set of tools for users to create and see their work in real time, across any persona.

Developers and designers will also be able to build components and layouts with drag-and-drop functionality, maintaining firm guardrails around how a content author’s work will look.

https://www.contentstack.com/platforms/visual-building