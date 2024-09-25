Gilbane Advisor 9-25-24 — CORE-Bench, dynamic knowledge graphs

This week we feature articles from Amanda Kau, and Sayash Kapoor & Arvind Narayanan.

Additional reading comes from Ben Dickson, Fulala Fulalasen, Cassie Kozyrkov, and Paul Sawers.

News comes from Brightspot, Adobe, Hubspot, and DeepL.

Our next issue will arrive October 2.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

Can AI automate computational reproducibility?

Sayash Kapoor and Arvind Narayanan tackle a critical issue…

“In a new paper, we introduce CORE-Bench (Computational Reproducibility Agent Benchmark), a benchmark for measuring how well AI can automate computational reproducibility, that is, reproducing a paper’s findings when the code and data are available.”

Introduction: (5 min)

https://www.aisnakeoil.com/p/can-ai-automate-computational-reproducibility

Full paper:

PDF: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2409.11363v1

HTML: https://arxiv.org/html/2409.11363v1

Dynamic knowledge graphs: a next step for data representation?

How do you integrate temporal data into knowledge graphs? What’s the difference between dynamic knowledge graphs, temporal knowledge graphs, and discrete time dynamic graphs? What kinds of applications are they used for? And how do they work, or compete with, LLMs? Amanda Kau does a nice job addressing these and other questions. (9 min)

https://medium.com/@researchgraph/dynamic-knowledge-graphs-a-next-step-for-data-representation-c35a205a520a

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content technology news

Brightspot announces latest version of their content management system

Updated CMS has expansive tech stack integrations, AI features that speed up creation time, and prioritizes streamlined content workflows.

https://www.brightspot.com

Breeze includes Copilot, an AI companion; Agents, AI experts who complete work from start to finish; 80+ AI features embedded across the platform.

https://www.hubspot.com/company-news/fall24-spotlight

DeepL announces glossary generator

Companies can create and manage custom translation glossaries so specific words or phrases are translated consistently according to their unique terminology.

https://www.deepl.com/en/translator

New offerings enable brands to personalize AI-generated content variations across channels such as web and email to boost customer engagement.

https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2024/Adobe-Unveils-Innovations-in-Adobe-Experience-Cloud-for-Brands-to-Personalize-and-Measure-AI-generated-Content/default.aspx

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news most Wednesdays. We do not sell or share personal data.

Subscribe | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact