Can AI automate computational reproducibility?
Sayash Kapoor and Arvind Narayanan tackle a critical issue…
“In a new paper, we introduce CORE-Bench (Computational Reproducibility Agent Benchmark), a benchmark for measuring how well AI can automate computational reproducibility, that is, reproducing a paper’s findings when the code and data are available.”
Introduction: (5 min)
https://www.aisnakeoil.com/p/can-ai-automate-computational-reproducibility
Full paper:
PDF: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2409.11363v1
HTML: https://arxiv.org/html/2409.11363v1
Dynamic knowledge graphs: a next step for data representation?
How do you integrate temporal data into knowledge graphs? What’s the difference between dynamic knowledge graphs, temporal knowledge graphs, and discrete time dynamic graphs? What kinds of applications are they used for? And how do they work, or compete with, LLMs? Amanda Kau does a nice job addressing these and other questions. (9 min)
https://medium.com/@researchgraph/dynamic-knowledge-graphs-a-next-step-for-data-representation-c35a205a520a
- For web developers who like to debate… Web crap has taken control via fulalas
- Apple aims for on-device user intent understanding with UI-JEPA models via VentureBeat
- Ouchy!… Matt Mullenweg calls WP Engine a ‘cancer to WordPress’ and urges community to switch providers via TechCrunch
- The LinkedIn optout AI scandal via Cassie Kozyrkov
Brightspot announces latest version of their content management system
Updated CMS has expansive tech stack integrations, AI features that speed up creation time, and prioritizes streamlined content workflows.
https://www.brightspot.com
HubSpot launches Breeze, updates Marketing & Content Hubs
Breeze includes Copilot, an AI companion; Agents, AI experts who complete work from start to finish; 80+ AI features embedded across the platform.
https://www.hubspot.com/company-news/fall24-spotlight
DeepL announces glossary generator
Companies can create and manage custom translation glossaries so specific words or phrases are translated consistently according to their unique terminology.
https://www.deepl.com/en/translator
Adobe Experience Cloud updates help personalize and measure AI-generated content
New offerings enable brands to personalize AI-generated content variations across channels such as web and email to boost customer engagement.
https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2024/Adobe-Unveils-Innovations-in-Adobe-Experience-Cloud-for-Brands-to-Personalize-and-Measure-AI-generated-Content/default.aspx
