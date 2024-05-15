Foxit partners with Straker Translations

Foxit Software, a provider of PDF products and services, today announced a strategic partnership with Straker Translations, integrating Straker’s AI-powered language translation technology into the Foxit ecosystem. Foxit and Straker’s collaboration provides on-demand, accurate translation capabilities to Foxit’s eSignature services, enabling users to seamlessly translate and sign documents in multiple languages.

Straker’s integration within the Foxit eSignature solution will be valuable for Foxit users across critical sectors such as finance, legal, insurance, tax accounting, healthcare, and biotech, where precision and accessibility in documentation are essential.

This integration ensures that Foxit’s diverse international user base can engage with legal documents in their native language, enhancing understanding and compliance while simplifying the signing process for documents that cross linguistic borders. The addition of Straker’s translation technology not only streamlines the workflow but also enhances legal compliance and reduces the risk of misunderstandings in global transactions.

