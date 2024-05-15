DataStax to launch new Hyper-Converged Data Platform

DataStax announced the upcoming launch of DataStax HCDP (Hyper-Converged Data Platform), in addition to the upcoming release of DataStax Enterprise (DSE) 6.9. Both products enable customers to add generative AI and vector search capabilities to their self-managed, enterprise data workloads. DataStax HCDP is designed for modern data centers and Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) to support the breadth of data workloads and AI systems. It supports on-premises enterprise data systems built to AI-enable data and is designed for enterprise operators and architects.

The combination of OpenSearch’s Enterprise Search capabilities, with the high-performance vector search capabilities of the DataStax cloud-native, NoSQL Hyper-Converged Database, enables users to speed RAG and knowledge retrieval applications into production.

Hyper-converged streaming (HCS) built with Apache Pulsar is designed to provide data communications for a modern infrastructure. With native support of inline data processing and embedding, HCS brings vector data to the edge, allowing for faster response times and enabling event data for better contextual generative AI experiences.

HCDP provides rapid provisioning and data APIs built around the DataStax one-stop GenAI stack for enterprise retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and it’s all built on the open-source Apache Cassandra platform.

