Gilbane Advisor 5-22-24 — Text + KG embeddings, floppies!

This week we feature articles from Sunila Gollapudi, and Leontien Talboom & Chris Knowles.

Additional reading comes from Heather Hedden, Cassie Kozyrkov, and Jim Clyde Monge.

News comes from Elastic, DataStax, Flatfile, and Foxit & Straker Translations.

Note: We’ll be off next week, back on June 5th.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

Combine text embeddings and knowledge (graph) embeddings in RAG systems

Sunila Gollapudi provides a good introduction and how-to suitable for technical and not so technical readers.

“In this article, I am excited to present my experiments combining Text Embeddings and Knowledge (Graph) Embeddings and observations on RAG performance. I will start by explaining the concept of Text and Knowledge Embeddings independently, using simple open frameworks, then, we will see how to use both in RAG applications.” (15 min)

https://towardsdatascience.com/combine-text-embeddings-and-knowledge-graph-embeddings-in-rag-systems-5e6d7e493925

Raw flux streams and obscure formats: Further work around imaging 5.25-inch floppy disks

I’m sure the subject has some of you shaking your heads for any number of reasons. But for those connected with digital preservation efforts, this case-study/lessons-learned piece from Leontien Talboom & Chris Knowles at Cambridge University could be very helpful. Some of the comments may also be useful. The just-curious may be shocked at the complexity involved. (8 min)

https://digitalpreservation-blog.lib.cam.ac.uk/raw-flux-streams-and-obscure-formats-further-work-around-imaging-5-25-inch-floppy-disks-5a2cf2e5f0d1

More Reading

DataStax launches new Hyper-Converged Data Platform

Brings OpenSearch and Apache Pulsar to HCD Platform; DataStax Enterprise 6.9 enables self-managed data workloads for GenAI.

https://www.datastax.com/press-release/datastax-launches-new-hyper-converged-data-platform-giving-enterprises-the-complete-modern-data-center-suite-ceeded-for-ai-in-production

Elastic announced Search AI Lake to scale low latency search

Architecture optimized for real-time, low-latency applications including search, retrieval augmented generation (RAG), observability & security.

https://ir.elastic.co/news/news-details/2024/Elastic-Announces-First-of-its-kind-Search-AI-Lake-to-Scale-Low-Latency-Search/default.aspx

Flatfile unveils new AI-powered data transformation features

Data transformation and data migration capabilities for business users, data analysts, systems integration teams, and enterprise developers.

https://flatfile.com/news/flatfile-unveils-ai-powered-data-transformation/

Foxit partners with Straker Translations

The collaboration adds translation capabilities to Foxit’s eSignature services, enabling users to translate and sign documents in multiple languages.

https://www.foxit.com ■ https://www.straker.ai

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals.

