Opinion / Analysis
Combine text embeddings and knowledge (graph) embeddings in RAG systems
Sunila Gollapudi provides a good introduction and how-to suitable for technical and not so technical readers.
“In this article, I am excited to present my experiments combining Text Embeddings and Knowledge (Graph) Embeddings and observations on RAG performance. I will start by explaining the concept of Text and Knowledge Embeddings independently, using simple open frameworks, then, we will see how to use both in RAG applications.” (15 min)
https://towardsdatascience.com/combine-text-embeddings-and-knowledge-graph-embeddings-in-rag-systems-5e6d7e493925
Raw flux streams and obscure formats: Further work around imaging 5.25-inch floppy disks
I’m sure the subject has some of you shaking your heads for any number of reasons. But for those connected with digital preservation efforts, this case-study/lessons-learned piece from Leontien Talboom & Chris Knowles at Cambridge University could be very helpful. Some of the comments may also be useful. The just-curious may be shocked at the complexity involved. (8 min)
https://digitalpreservation-blog.lib.cam.ac.uk/raw-flux-streams-and-obscure-formats-further-work-around-imaging-5-25-inch-floppy-disks-5a2cf2e5f0d1
More Reading
- All the announcements at Microsoft Build – Book of News via Microsoft
- What are Synonym Rings (or Search Thesaurus)? via The Accidental Taxonomist
- Why we urgently need AI control systems via Cassie Kozyrkov
- Useful quick summary… 5 major announcements in Google IO 2024 via Generative AI
- Apple’s upcoming accessibility features, including eye tracking, music haptics, and vocal shortcuts via Apple
Content technology news
DataStax launches new Hyper-Converged Data Platform
Brings OpenSearch and Apache Pulsar to HCD Platform; DataStax Enterprise 6.9 enables self-managed data workloads for GenAI.
https://www.datastax.com/press-release/datastax-launches-new-hyper-converged-data-platform-giving-enterprises-the-complete-modern-data-center-suite-ceeded-for-ai-in-production
Elastic announced Search AI Lake to scale low latency search
Architecture optimized for real-time, low-latency applications including search, retrieval augmented generation (RAG), observability & security.
https://ir.elastic.co/news/news-details/2024/Elastic-Announces-First-of-its-kind-Search-AI-Lake-to-Scale-Low-Latency-Search/default.aspx
Flatfile unveils new AI-powered data transformation features
Data transformation and data migration capabilities for business users, data analysts, systems integration teams, and enterprise developers.
https://flatfile.com/news/flatfile-unveils-ai-powered-data-transformation/
Foxit partners with Straker Translations
The collaboration adds translation capabilities to Foxit’s eSignature services, enabling users to translate and sign documents in multiple languages.
https://www.foxit.com ■ https://www.straker.ai
