Adobe introduces Frame.io V4

Adobe introduced the all-new Frame.io V4, a creative collaboration platform that streamlines and simplifies workflows across content creation and production. Frame.io V4 is designed to meet the complex needs of creative teams delivering personalized content by centralizing feedback, helping to reduce rounds of revisions and accelerating the delivery of media assets. The next generation of Frame.io will begin to roll out today in beta for Frame.io Free and Pro customers, and is planned to launch later this year for Team and Enterprise customers.

With all-new workflow management capabilities, anchored by a dynamic metadata framework and smart folder system called Collections, V4 introduces a cloud-based platform that is customizable and flexible enough to facilitate any creative workflow. File transfer, media asset review and approval, sharing, and presentations have undergone a complete transformation in V4, offering users a platform for their most demanding creative projects.

Frame.io is integrated with Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects and will be available in Adobe Photoshop for Creative Cloud Enterprise customers beginning in May, with support for more Creative Cloud tools, customer segments, and integration with Workfront coming later this year.

https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2024/Adobe-Introduces-Next-Generation-of-Frame.io-to-Accelerate-Content-Workflow-and-Collaboration-for-Every-Creative-Project/default.aspx