Google enhances Google Workspace

Snippets from the Google Workspace blog…

Today we’re announcing the next wave of enhancements to Google Workspace, starting with Google Vids, our new AI-powered video creation app for work. Vids will sit alongside our other productivity tools like Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Vids is being released to Workspace Labs in June.

We’re also announcing two commercial offers that allow you to bring AI-powered meetings and messaging, as well as AI-powered security, to everyone in your organization, each for $10 per user, per month. In addition, Gemini is coming to Google Chat in preview, giving you an AI-powered teammate to summarize conversations, answer questions, and more. And finally, we’re making it easy for organizations to extend the power of their data and custom AI models by using Vertex AI with Workspace as a platform, enabling next-generation workflows that are built right into Docs, Gmail, and other Workspace apps.

By using Model Garden on Vertex AI, you can choose the right model for your needs from more than 130 options, and the Workspace add-on framework can allow you to bring that custom agent into the productivity apps you use everyday in Workspace, streamlining workflows, and enhancing team collaboration.

https://workspace.google.com/blog/product-announcements/new-generative-ai-and-security-innovations