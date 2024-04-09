MongoDB expands collaboration with Google Cloud

MongoDB, Inc. announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to make it easier and more cost-effective to build, scale, and deploy generative AI applications using MongoDB Atlas Vector Search and Vertex AI from Google Cloud, along with additional support for data processing with BigQuery. The companies are also collaborating on new industry solutions for retail and manufacturing, with deeper product integrations and solutions to provide a seamless development environment for creating shopping experiences and data-driven applications for smart factories. For workloads that use highly sensitive data, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced (EA) is now available on Google Distributed Cloud (GDC).

MongoDB Atlas Search Nodes on Google Cloud provide dedicated infrastructure for generative AI and relevance-based search workloads that use MongoDB Atlas Vector Search and MongoDB Atlas Search.

A dedicated Vertex AI extension makes it easier to work with large language models (LLMs) without having to transform data or manage data pipelines between MongoDB Atlas and Google Cloud.

Integration of Spark stored procedures with BigQuery improves automation, optimization, and reuse of data processing workflows between BigQuery and MongoDB Atlas for analytics, BI, and end-user applications.

