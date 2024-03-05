Box integrates with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

Box, Inc., a Content Cloud, announced a new integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to bring its advanced large language models to Box AI. The integration of Azure OpenAI Service enables Box customers to benefit from the advanced AI models, while bringing Box and Microsoft’s enterprise standards for security, privacy, and compliance to this technology.

Guided by its AI Principles, Box has built Box AI on the company’s platform-neutral framework, allowing it to connect with today’s large language models. By integrating with Azure OpenAI Service, Box is applying advanced intelligence models to its Content Cloud to advance enterprise-grade AI. Microsoft and Box already help customers meet strict compliance requirements like FINRA, GxP, and FedRAMP. With today’s announcement, they will also empower organizations across highly-regulated industries to leverage AI for new use cases.

Box AI, including the integration with Azure OpenAI Service, is generally available today, and is included in all Enterprise Plus plans, with individual users having access to 20 queries per month and 2,000 additional queries available on a company level.

