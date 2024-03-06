This week we feature articles from Simon Wardley, and Vincent Koc.
Additional reading comes from Ronny Shani, Sasson Margaliot, and Dharmesh Shah.
News comes from Flux, IBM, Couchbase, and Algolia.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
AI and the new theocracies
Fascinating, thought-provoking, and certainly concerning.
Simon Wardley…
“There is far too much AI doom for my liking. However, there is one issue that does concern me. It is not about machines but about people. It is rarely mentioned and mainly arises from attempts to solve the above risks. The thing that gives me concern is the rise of a new Theocracy.”
(18 min)
https://swardley.medium.com/ai-and-the-new-theocracies-9b573eb9ab1b
Generative AI design patterns: a comprehensive guide
Vincent Koc…
“With emerging technologies such as generative AI we lack well documented patterns to ground our solutions. … Here I share a handful of approaches and patterns for generative AI, based on my evaluation of countless production implementations of LLM’s in production. The goal of these patterns is to help mitigate and overcome some of the challenges with generative AI implementations such as cost, latency and hallucinations.”
(8 min)
https://towardsdatascience.com/generative-ai-design-patterns-a-comprehensive-guide-41425a40d7d0
More Reading
- Ambitious indeed — godspeed! … Data liberation: meet WordPress.org’s ambitious plan for 2024 via WP Tavern
- Enhancing document retrieval through GCN-enriched semantic vectors: beyond surface similarity in information retrieval via Cognitive Computing and Linguistic Intelligence
- Another episode of AI made simple for mere mortals… What are AI tokens and context windows (and why should you care)? via simple.ai
Content technology news
Flux launches full release of WordPress on decentralized platform
Making the popular content management system (CMS), WordPress, accessible on a decentralized infrastructure with a scalable web hosting option.
https://wordpress.runonflux.io
IBM announces availability of open-source Mistral AI model on watsonx
Mixtral-8x7B is the latest open-source model available on watsonx with enterprise-ready AI studio, data store and governance capabilities.
https://newsroom.ibm.com/2024-02-29-IBM-Announces-Availability-of-Open-Source-Mistral-AI-Model-on-watsonx,-Expands-Model-Choice-to-Help-Enterprises-Scale-AI-with-Trust-and-Flexibility
Couchbase adds vector search to platform
The database platform to include vector search optimized for running onsite, across clouds, to mobile and IoT devices at the edge.
https://www.couchbase.com/blog/announcing-vector-search/
Algolia adds Looking Similar capability to AI Recommendations
Looking Similar is an AI model that analyzes images in a retailer’s catalog to find and recommend other items that are visually similar.
https://www.algolia.com/about/news/algolia-unveils-new-looking-similar-capability-elevating-shopping-experiences-with-image-based-recommendations/
