New Adobe Express mobile app brings Firefly generative AI models to mobile workflows

Adobe released the new Adobe Express mobile app for Android and iOS in beta with Adobe Firefly generative AI and new mobile editing capabilities that make it faster to turn creative ideas into standout content on-the-go. Adobe Express is powered by Adobe’s imaging, video and design technologies. Using the Adobe Express mobile app, Creative Cloud members can easily access, work on and edit creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Adobe Express, or add linked files that sync in Adobe Express as they edit in Creative Cloud apps. Subscribers have full access to all premium features in Adobe Express across desktop web and mobile.

Text to Image : Quickly create a new look for a project by instantly generating new images with Firefly generative AI.

: Quickly create a new look for a project by instantly generating new images with Firefly generative AI. Generative Fill : Insert, remove or replace people, objects and more with simple text prompts.

: Insert, remove or replace people, objects and more with simple text prompts. Text Effects : Make attention-grabbing headlines, copy and messages that pop with text stylings using generative AI.

: Make attention-grabbing headlines, copy and messages that pop with text stylings using generative AI. Video: Get started with unique templates, combine video clips, images and music, add animations, and generate real-time captions in 100+ languages – instantly.

The new Adobe Express mobile app in beta is available for free on Android and iOS devices.

https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2024/New-Adobe-Express-Mobile-App-Brings-Firefly-Generative-AI-Models-Directly-into-Mobile-Workflows-/default.aspx