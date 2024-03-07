Netlify unveils AI-enabled deploy assist to improve developer productivity

Netlify, a platform for modern web development, today announced the general availability of the AI-enabled deploy assist. Available as a part of Netlify’s Composable Web Platform, this tool leverages AI to analyze failed deployments and provide suggestions to correct the errors. As a result, developers significantly reduce their time spent manually reviewing logs, leading to increased productivity, faster and more predictable go-to-market workflows, and a more satisfying developer experience.

Debugging failed builds and providing suggested fixes, freeing developers from hours of log-diving and troubleshooting to ship code faster leading to a differentiated and more rewarding developer experience.

Assisting developers with quality feedback on failed builds enabling rapid code fixes, ensuring failed builds do not become bottlenecks.

