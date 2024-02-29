Couchbase adds vector search to database platform

Couchbase, Inc. cloud database platform company, introduced vector search as a new feature in Couchbase Capella Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) and Couchbase Server to help businesses bring to market a new adaptive applications that engage users in a hyper-personalized and contextualized way. The new feature offers vector search optimized for running onsite, across clouds, to mobile and IoT devices at the edge, so organizations can run adaptive applications anywhere.

While vector-only databases aim to solve the challenges of processing and storing data for LLMs, having multiple standalone solutions adds complexity to the enterprise IT stack and slows application performance. Couchbase’s multipurpose capabilities deliver a simplified architecture to improve the accuracy of LLM results. Couchbase also makes it easier and faster for developers to build such applications with a single SQL++ query using the vector index, removing the need to use multiple indexes or products. With vector search as a feature across all Couchbase products, customers gain:

Similarity and hybrid search , combining text, vector, range and geospatial search capabilities in one.

, combining text, vector, range and geospatial search capabilities in one. RAG to make AI-powered applications more accurate, safe and timely.

to make AI-powered applications more accurate, safe and timely. Enhanced performance because all search patterns can be supported within a single index to lower response latency.

https://www.couchbase.com/blog/announcing-vector-search/