ActionIQ announces CXAI to integrate GenAI data & GenAI content

ActionIQ, an Enterprise Customer Data Platform, announced the launch of CXAI, a suite of AI-enabled solutions purpose-built for customer experience (CX), marketing, and data teams. The first CXAI release introduces two modules, CXAI Data and CXAI Content. Together, these capabilities are meant to help marketers deliver personalized creative content to individual audience members.

CXAI Data

GenAI Audiences . An audience co-pilot for marketers, bringing a natural language interface to GenAI for marketers to build audiences, analyze performance, and uncover insights. Marketers can design the audiences and experiences they want, in their own language, without requiring SQL or data expertise.

. An audience co-pilot for marketers, bringing a natural language interface to GenAI for marketers to build audiences, analyze performance, and uncover insights. Marketers can design the audiences and experiences they want, in their own language, without requiring SQL or data expertise. AI Decisioning & Analytics. A new decisioning engine for personalizing customer experiences. AI Decisioning makes recommendations and optimizes for the best audience, products, offers, lookalikes, channel preference, and more. AI Decisioning can use out-of-the-box models, custom models, or in-house models.

CXAI Content. Today, we are announcing an exciting new partnership with Typeface, a generative AI platform for enterprise content creation. With ActionIQ CXAI Content and Typeface Multimodal Content Hub integration, marketers and designers create customized, on-brand content that aligns with ActionIQ’s audiences, and can be activated across any channel.

https://www.actioniq.com/newsroom/actioniq-announces-cx-ai-genai/